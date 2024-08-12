Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,553 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.