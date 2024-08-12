KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lifted by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

KeyCorp Stock Up 9.1 %

KEY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,748,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,755. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

