Keppel Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Keppel Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of KPELF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

