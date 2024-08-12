Keppel Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Keppel Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of KPELF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.
Keppel Company Profile
