Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.01. Kenon shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 2,710 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $2,317,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

