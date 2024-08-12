Kellanova (NYSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $76.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kellanova traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 874582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.