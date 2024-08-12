Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $63.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Customers Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $45.09. 192,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $16,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 181,819 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.