Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 147,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,786. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Kaltura by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaltura by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

