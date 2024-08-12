Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$165.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$168.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.59.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$0.79 on Monday, reaching C$149.05. 520,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,163. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$155.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$148.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.30. The firm has a market cap of C$210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Insiders sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

