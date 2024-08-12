Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAGX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

