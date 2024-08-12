Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
JAGX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.