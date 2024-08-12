Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

J stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,530. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

