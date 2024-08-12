Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,191,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $300.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

