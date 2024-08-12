iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.14

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.14 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 205341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

