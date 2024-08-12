iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Cut by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 690,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,398. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

