iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,272,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 272,752 shares.The stock last traded at $45.05 and had previously closed at $44.64.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

