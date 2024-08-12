iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 20,495 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11% compared to the typical volume of 18,497 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,875. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

