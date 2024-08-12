iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Cut by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 464,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 804,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.