iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,118,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 567,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

