iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. 1,194,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,572. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.