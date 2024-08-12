iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.47

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.63, with a volume of 278848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

