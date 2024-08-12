iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.29. 3,979,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,050,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

