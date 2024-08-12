iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 263,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 600,280 shares.The stock last traded at $70.73 and had previously closed at $70.63.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

