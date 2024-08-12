iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 263,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 600,280 shares.The stock last traded at $70.73 and had previously closed at $70.63.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.