iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,863,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,282,000 after acquiring an additional 470,161 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MBB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.54. 1,698,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

