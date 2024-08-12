iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 5,012,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,967. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

