iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.72. 7,300,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,181. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

