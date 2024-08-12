iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.82 and its 200 day moving average is $525.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

