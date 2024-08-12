InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 321,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,734. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
