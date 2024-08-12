Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 8.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 2.64% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $129,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 246,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

