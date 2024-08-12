Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.41. 33,573,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day moving average of $450.49. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

