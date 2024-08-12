Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.41. 33,573,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day moving average of $450.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

