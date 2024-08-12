Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 146973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,180,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

