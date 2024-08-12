Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 146973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.