Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. 14,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,765. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
