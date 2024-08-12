Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. 14,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,765. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,089,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

