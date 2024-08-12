Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

ISRG stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $465.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,443. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,651. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

