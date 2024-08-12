Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,100,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 261,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,440. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

