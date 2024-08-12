Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

WTFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. 312,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Citigroup cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.