Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $441.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

