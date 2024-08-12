Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 650 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.49. 1,786,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average of $298.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

