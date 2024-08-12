Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 675,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,375. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.