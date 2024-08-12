Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $742,426.64 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $155.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.