Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Nielsen III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE:WCN opened at $180.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.91. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
