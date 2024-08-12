Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00.
Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$121.71. 38,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
