Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total value of C$123,000.00.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$121.71. 38,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

TIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

