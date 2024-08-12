Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Sells $60,946.11 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $35.95 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.