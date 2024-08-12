Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STX stock opened at $96.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 582,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 200.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $2,643,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

