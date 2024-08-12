Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,122,509.20 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $84.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 204.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.