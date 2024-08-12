Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $633.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.98 and its 200 day moving average is $618.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
