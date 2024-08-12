Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $633.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.98 and its 200 day moving average is $618.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Netflix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.