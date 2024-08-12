Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $106,919.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,111.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HURN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.