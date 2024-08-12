Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $121,938.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $200.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

