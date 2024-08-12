Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $145,368.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BR opened at $214.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

