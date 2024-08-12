Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BX opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

