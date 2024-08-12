Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells $245,299.60 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.2 %

BLKB stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 316,992 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $23,010,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

