Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Matthew R. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,762 shares in the company, valued at $180,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.47. 139,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -92.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in United Fire Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

